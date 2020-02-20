|
POTAKA, John Pine. 25 July 1953 - 18 February 2020. At Palmerston North Hospital, after a brave battle, surrounded by whanau at his side. Mataamua to the late Wiremu Pene and Margaret Hester Potaka. Dearly loved partner and soulmate of Primula and cherished tungane to Tony, Donna (deceased), Guy, Joanne, Michael and Paul. Much loved brother-in-law to Heremia (deceased), Linda and Fiona and so loved uncle to Rochelle, Dejay, Cori, Nicole, Joe, Sam, Acushla, Waata, Chrystal, Wiremu, Violet, Davina, Michelle, Tara, Laura, Shane, Luke and koro to his precious mokopuna. The angels have taken you away in body, but in wairua, you will never leave for you are with us every moment of every day. Rest in peace brother. A celebration of John's life will be held on Friday 21st February 2020, 11am at Kelvin Grove Crematorium, James Line, Palmerston North.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2020