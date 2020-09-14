|
WILSON, John Philip. Cherished dad and poppa, knowing he is dearly loved, passed peacefully September 9, 2020, aged 90 years at Lady Allum. He loved his family above everything and we were blessed to have him in our lives. Heartfelt thanks to his special team of carers at Lady Allum. Reunited now with his beloved wife Ngaire, our gorgeous mum. Today is your send-off Dad and we do so with love in our hearts. So many special memories for a man whose life was well lived. Love you, always. Mish, Chris, Brad and James.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020