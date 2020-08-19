|
WILLIAMS, John Philip (Jack). Passed away peacefully on 17 August 2020 at the Kimihia Resthome, Huntly, aged 87 years. Re-united with his beloved wife Doris and son Peter (both deceased). Thank you to all the Staff at Kimihia Resthome/Village, and the Waikato Hospital Oncology team. A Celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date due to level restrictions, date to be advised. All communications to the Williams Family, C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020