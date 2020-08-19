Home

Haven Funeral Services Ltd
John Philip (Jack) WILLIAMS

John Philip (Jack) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, John Philip (Jack). Passed away peacefully on 17 August 2020 at the Kimihia Resthome, Huntly, aged 87 years. Re-united with his beloved wife Doris and son Peter (both deceased). Thank you to all the Staff at Kimihia Resthome/Village, and the Waikato Hospital Oncology team. A Celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date due to level restrictions, date to be advised. All communications to the Williams Family, C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020
