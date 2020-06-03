|
|
|
CORBETT, John Paul. Passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 65 years. A dear friend, colleague and fellow traveller who has now embarked on his last journey, and in true John style, with dignity and no fuss. Adieu mon ami ca a ete un privilege. At John's request a private cremation has been held. In his remembrance John has asked donations are made to Mercy Hospice Auckland. Love Tracey, Gary, Joshua and Bella.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020