Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
380 Main Road
Huapai
John Paul BORICH Notice
BORICH, John Paul. (J.P.) Peacefully on 22 January 2020 aged 91 years, surrounded by his three daughters. Beloved husband of the late Joyce for almost 63 years and much loved father and father-in-law of Kay and Russell, Mary Rose, Lorraine and Murray. Dearly loved Grandpa of the late Genevieve, Michael and Kane, Great-grandfather of Nathaniel, Evelyn, Leo and Dominic and adored Dide of Milan, Valentina and Niko; Ivka, Madeline and Eddie. The tallest plum tree in the orchard has fallen. Pocivao u miru. Requiem Mass to celebrate John's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 380 Main Road, Huapai at 1:00pm on Saturday 1 February 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to St John West Auckland, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741. All correspondence to the family c/- The Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland 0610.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
