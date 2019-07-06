Home

John Patrick (Postie John) TURNER

John Patrick (Postie John) TURNER Notice
TURNER, John Patrick (Postie John). Sadly passed away 3rd July 2019 aged 81 years young. Elder son of the late Jack and Ethel. Loved brother and brother in law of Michael and Glee, uncle of Duane and Andrea, Ryan and Marie, Ainsley and Grant and Luonne and Matt. Grand uncle of 10. Now at peace in Heaven. Rosary will be recited on Wednesday 10th July at 7.00pm. Requiem mass will be celebrated Thursday 11th July at 11.00am at St Mary's Catholic Church, 52 East Street, Papakura. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
