John Patrick PAUL

John Patrick PAUL Notice
PAUL, John Patrick. John passed away peacefully at Patrick Ferry House on Thursday 6th June 2019. Most beloved husband of Doreen for nearly 70 years. Dearly loved father of Philip and Linda and father-in-law of David. Loved Pa of Jody-Ann and Karl and adored by his great-grandchildren Michaela and Jonathan. A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 1pm on Friday 14th June 2019.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
