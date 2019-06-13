Home

McBRIDE, John Patrick (John). Born July 13, 1954. Passed away on June 10, 2019. John Patrick McBride, passed away suddenly Monday, June 10th at the age of 64. Much loved son of the late Lucy and John, brother to Fritz, Joseph, Therese, Felix and Patrick. Loved father to Jared (deceased) and Malia. Loving Uncle to all his nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A service is to be held on Monday, June 17th at 12:30pm at the Wakatere Boating Club, Narrow Neck Beach, Devonport. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Heart Foundation NZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 13 to June 14, 2019
