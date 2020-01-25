Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Putaruru Timber Museum
State Highway 1
Resources
More Obituaries for John BIRKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Patrick BIRKS

Add a Memory
John Patrick BIRKS Notice
BIRKS, John Patrick. Peacefully after a courageous battle on the 24th January 2020 at Putaruru. Much loved partner to the late Liz. Dearly loved Dad and father in law to Heidi and Graeme, Benjamin and Natline, Dan and Claire. Adored Poppa of Mitch, Haydn; Keenan, Ava, Sage and Onyx; Olivia and Ella. "Forever Young" In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for John will be held at the Putaruru Timber Museum State Highway 1 on Wednesday 29th January at 11:00 AM followed by private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -