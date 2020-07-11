|
|
|
HODGES, John Oliver. Passed away peacefully on 8 July 2020, aged 86. Beloved husband of Jenny, much loved father and father in law to Cathy, Debbie, Johnny and Sue, and Sue and Dean Gower. Loved brother and friend. Treasured grandfather to his 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by family and friends from all corners of the world. A service for family and friends will be held at St Pius Catholic Church in Katikati on 15 July at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the St Johns Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages may be sent to the Hodges family c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD 3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020