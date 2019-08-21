Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John O'KANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John O'KANE

Add a Memory
John O'KANE Notice
O'KANE, John. The death has occurred of John O'Kane, formerly of St Columb's Buncrana, Donegal, Ireland in West Harbour Gardens, Hobsonsville Road, Auckland on 14th August 2019. Cherished son of the late Louis and Molly and loving father of Ryan and Sophie. He is sadly missed by his sisters Anne McCarroll, Christine O'Kane, Josie O'Kane and Miriam Kelly, by his brothers Patrick and Tommy and by all his friends and relatives in Ireland, the US and New Zealand. The O'Kane family in Ireland are deeply indebted to his former wife Anne for all her kindness and support to John. Cremation took place on Monday 19th August 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.