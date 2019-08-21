|
O'KANE, John. The death has occurred of John O'Kane, formerly of St Columb's Buncrana, Donegal, Ireland in West Harbour Gardens, Hobsonsville Road, Auckland on 14th August 2019. Cherished son of the late Louis and Molly and loving father of Ryan and Sophie. He is sadly missed by his sisters Anne McCarroll, Christine O'Kane, Josie O'Kane and Miriam Kelly, by his brothers Patrick and Tommy and by all his friends and relatives in Ireland, the US and New Zealand. The O'Kane family in Ireland are deeply indebted to his former wife Anne for all her kindness and support to John. Cremation took place on Monday 19th August 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019