|
|
|
KITSON, John Norman. Born August 30, 1959. Passed away on June 10, 2019. With the beautiful sunrise on Monday 10th June our Superman took his final flight. Soulmate and best friend of Raewyn Kitson. Beloved Dad to Rapeka and Tere, Aroha and Cody, Melissa, Kelly and Ash, Logan and Isaac and Chanelle. And the most amazing Grandpa to Xavier, Ethan, Amera, Skylar, Karter, Aria and Andre. You fought the toughest fight, now rest in paradise. His celebration of life will be held at Schnapper Rock Cemetery, Thursday 13th June at 4pm. Followed by refreshments at Northcote Rugby Club from 5pm onwards.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More