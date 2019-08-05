|
BELL, John Nikora (Buzz). Suddenly passed away on 31 July 2019. Dearly loved father of, Melissa, Nicole, Matao, Richard and Nikora (deceased) Poppa to Frankie, Charlee, Jackson (deceased), Kyron, Xavier, William, Alex & Jamie. Eldest son of Richard and Ngahora Bell Brother to Ronnie, Matao, Didi, Richard (deceased) Hora, Butch, Richmond & Ann. Such a unique Uncle, cousin & friend. Our Dad had a huge love for league as a player and a coach and will be missed by many. He was one of a kind, quite simply he was unbelieveaBELL. Tangihana 6 August 11am Te Tokanganui-a-noho Marae Te Kuiti Nau mai haere mai
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019