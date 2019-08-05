Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Nikora (Buzz) BELL

Add a Memory
John Nikora (Buzz) BELL Notice
BELL, John Nikora (Buzz). Suddenly passed away on 31 July 2019. Dearly loved father of, Melissa, Nicole, Matao, Richard and Nikora (deceased) Poppa to Frankie, Charlee, Jackson (deceased), Kyron, Xavier, William, Alex & Jamie. Eldest son of Richard and Ngahora Bell Brother to Ronnie, Matao, Didi, Richard (deceased) Hora, Butch, Richmond & Ann. Such a unique Uncle, cousin & friend. Our Dad had a huge love for league as a player and a coach and will be missed by many. He was one of a kind, quite simply he was unbelieveaBELL. Tangihana 6 August 11am Te Tokanganui-a-noho Marae Te Kuiti Nau mai haere mai
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.