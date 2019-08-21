Home

More Obituaries for John CALDWELL
John Nicholas (Nick) CALDWELL

John Nicholas (Nick) CALDWELL Notice
CALDWELL, John Nicholas (Nick). Born July 1st, 1934. Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on August 17th, 2019. Returned Serviceman 41 squadron. Dearly loved husband of Freda, cherished father and father-in-law of Kristin and Ken, Andrea and Peter, Michael and Susie, treasured grandfather of James and Nerida, the late Andrew, Daniel, Tom and Josh, adoring great grandfather of Alexis and Annabelle. The family extend their gratitude to the staff of CCU Auckland City Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
