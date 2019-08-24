Home

John Newton HYDE

HYDE, John Newton. On Wednesday, 21st August 2019 peacefully, at North Shore Hospital, in his 96th Year. Dearly loved by all his family, his children Judy, Gill and Peter and their spouses, Phil and Erin, his grandchildren, Sarah, David, Jono, Ashton and their spouses Tia and Dayna, his great granddaughter Emelia and his sisters, Beryl and Margaret in England. A man who dedicated his life to serving the community. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at The Manly Methodist Church, 945 Whangaparaoa Rd, Whangaparaoa on Friday, the 30th August 2019 at 11.00 am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Shakespear Open Sanctuary or Harbour Hospice Hibiscus would be appreciated and may be made online to http:/ /www.sossi.org.nz/support- us/donate/ or https:/ /harbourhospice.org.nz/ donate-to-hibiscus-hospice/



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
