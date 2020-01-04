Home

John Neil (Jack) MEIKLE

John Neil (Jack) MEIKLE Notice
MEIKLE, John Neil (Jack). NZ14129, CPO, RNZN. Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital, Orewa on Thursday 2nd January 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette. Much loved father of Richard, Shelley, Alan and Ian. Proud grandfather to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished brother of Bernice and the late Errol and special uncle to Donelle. Dearly missed and forever in our hearts. According to the family's wishes a private family service for Jack will be held. "The End"



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
