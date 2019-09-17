|
SMITH, John Murray. Suddenly on Saturday 14th September 2019 at home in New Plymouth. A proud Scottish gentleman who loved his family, a round of golf and a tipple. Cherished husband of Cathy Thurston, dearest father and father-in-law of Eileen and Milton Jennings (Auckland), Carole Smith (London) and Jonathan Smith and Rachel Le Mesurier (London). Loved grandfather of Sarah and James, Tom, Milly and Eddie, William, Daisy, Flossie and Olive and great grandfather of Harper and Charlie. Loved brother of Roy (deceased Kilmarnock) and cousin of Janet and Dougie Williamson (Auckland). Loved brother in law of Jane and Pete Snowden and adored Uncle of Jono (deceased), Mitch and Erica and Maty and great uncle of Everly (New Plymouth). A service for John will be held at St Andrews Church, 72 Liardet Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019