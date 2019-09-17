Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
0800 141 568
Resources
More Obituaries for John SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Murray SMITH

Add a Memory
John Murray SMITH Notice
SMITH, John Murray. Suddenly on Saturday 14th September 2019 at home in New Plymouth. A proud Scottish gentleman who loved his family, a round of golf and a tipple. Cherished husband of Cathy Thurston, dearest father and father-in-law of Eileen and Milton Jennings (Auckland), Carole Smith (London) and Jonathan Smith and Rachel Le Mesurier (London). Loved grandfather of Sarah and James, Tom, Milly and Eddie, William, Daisy, Flossie and Olive and great grandfather of Harper and Charlie. Loved brother of Roy (deceased Kilmarnock) and cousin of Janet and Dougie Williamson (Auckland). Loved brother in law of Jane and Pete Snowden and adored Uncle of Jono (deceased), Mitch and Erica and Maty and great uncle of Everly (New Plymouth). A service for John will be held at St Andrews Church, 72 Liardet Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.