Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Christ Church (Anglican)
Coles Crescent
Papkaura
John Mullen MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL, John Mullen. On February 23rd 2020 peacefully after a short illness, late of Papakura in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Mary, much loved Dad of Karen, Liz and Sarah. Adored granddad of Hayden, James, Eilish, Maddie and Ollie. Our sincere thanks to all staff at Middlemore Hospital for their care. A service will be held in the Christ Church (Anglican), Coles Crescent, Papkaura on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 1.00pm. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
