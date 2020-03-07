|
STEIN, John Muir (Jack). On 1st March 2020. Dearest husband and best friend of Diane for 62 years. Much loved Dad of Carolyn and Jo, Father-in-law of Bevan, and treasured Poppa of Ben and Emily, Sam and Matt and Bri. Dearly loved Brother- in-law of Nick and partner Jane, Uncle of Matthew and Tarinee, Rebekah and Tim, and Great Uncle of James and Henry. Grateful thanks for the care at Hugh Green Care Home, Albany. Following his wishes a private family funeral has been held. Forever in our hearts. We will miss and love you always. Rest In Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020