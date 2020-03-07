Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Resources
More Obituaries for John STEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Muir (Jack) STEIN

Add a Memory
John Muir (Jack) STEIN Notice
STEIN, John Muir (Jack). On 1st March 2020. Dearest husband and best friend of Diane for 62 years. Much loved Dad of Carolyn and Jo, Father-in-law of Bevan, and treasured Poppa of Ben and Emily, Sam and Matt and Bri. Dearly loved Brother- in-law of Nick and partner Jane, Uncle of Matthew and Tarinee, Rebekah and Tim, and Great Uncle of James and Henry. Grateful thanks for the care at Hugh Green Care Home, Albany. Following his wishes a private family funeral has been held. Forever in our hearts. We will miss and love you always. Rest In Peace.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -