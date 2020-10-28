|
FEEHAN, John Morgan. 19 January 1949 - 24 October 2020, Aged 71. Peacefully in the loving arms of his family. Much loved husband of Michelle. Beloved Dad and Father in Law of Clinton and Hinemarie, Danny and Janine, Riki and Christina, Lance and Angela and Brett and Taryn. Much adored Grandad and Pops of Sydney, Safari, Charlize, Logan and Taylor, Jaxson, Kelsey, Isabella and Millie, Amelia and Levi, Charlotte Morgan, Payton and Lexi. Great Grandad of Isla Grace. A much loved Brother In Law and Uncle, "UJ". Special thanks to St Kilda Care Home in Cambridge for their care, love and support. A celebration of John's life will be held at 3.30pm on Saturday 31 October at Seddon Park Funeral Home, 49 Seddon Road, Frankton, Hamilton. All messages to 31 Webster Road, Tamahere 3284, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020