Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John FEEHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Morgan FEEHAN


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
John Morgan FEEHAN Notice
FEEHAN, John Morgan. 19 January 1949 - 24 October 2020, Aged 71. Peacefully in the loving arms of his family. Much loved husband of Michelle. Beloved Dad and Father in Law of Clinton and Hinemarie, Danny and Janine, Riki and Christina, Lance and Angela and Brett and Taryn. Much adored Grandad and Pops of Sydney, Safari, Charlize, Logan and Taylor, Jaxson, Kelsey, Isabella and Millie, Amelia and Levi, Charlotte Morgan, Payton and Lexi. Great Grandad of Isla Grace. A much loved Brother In Law and Uncle, "UJ". Special thanks to St Kilda Care Home in Cambridge for their care, love and support. A celebration of John's life will be held at 3.30pm on Saturday 31 October at Seddon Park Funeral Home, 49 Seddon Road, Frankton, Hamilton. All messages to 31 Webster Road, Tamahere 3284, Hamilton.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -