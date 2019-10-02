|
MINCHINTON, John. Passed away peacefully on 30 September 2019 after a long, courageous battle, in his 66th year. Much loved husband and best friend of Julie, father of Lawrence (Perth), and son of Betty and the late Gerald. Special thanks to the staff at the Totara Hospice, Manurewa for their kindness and care during John's short stay. "John - you have left a hole in our hearts" A service for John will be held in Crossroads Methodist Church, Broadway, Papakura on Friday 4 October at 11am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara South Auckland would be appreciated and can be made on line at bit.ly/jminchinton3009
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019