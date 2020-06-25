|
TURNER, John Michael. On Wednesday 24th June 2020, peacefully at home, aged 82. Loved husband of Elsie. Loving father of Jude and Warren, Helen and John, Lara and Chris. Grandad of Ashley and Kish, Zoe, Joseph, Mason, Grace and Stella. A celebration of John's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Friday 26th June at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St John Ambulance, PO Box 154, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Messages please to Turner Family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2020