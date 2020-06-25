Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael TURNER

Add a Memory
John Michael TURNER Notice
TURNER, John Michael. On Wednesday 24th June 2020, peacefully at home, aged 82. Loved husband of Elsie. Loving father of Jude and Warren, Helen and John, Lara and Chris. Grandad of Ashley and Kish, Zoe, Joseph, Mason, Grace and Stella. A celebration of John's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Friday 26th June at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St John Ambulance, PO Box 154, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Messages please to Turner Family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -