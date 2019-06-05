Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-359 9018
Resources
More Obituaries for John DEROLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael Perry (Michael) DEROLES

Notice Condolences

John Michael Perry (Michael) DEROLES Notice
DEROLES, John Michael Perry (Michael). On June 3, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Susan, much loved father and father-in-law of Michael-John and Marie, Suzanne, Simon and Kathryn, Leanne and Chris, and Oliver and Olivia, much loved grandfather of his nine grandchildren, and a loved brother of Anne (deceased), Jono, and Timothy. Special thanks to his dear friend Dr Stu Brown, his G.P.'s Dr Keshvara (Huntly), and Dr Sweeney, and Marjorie and the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Deroles, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to farewell Michael will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, corner Fendalton Road and Tui Street, Fendalton, Christchurch, on Thursday, June 6 at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.