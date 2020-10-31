Home

O'CALLAGHAN, John Michael. Born October 10, 1943. John recently died suddenly in his sleep, aged 77 years. Son of Fred and Pat, loved brother of Joanne and the late Maureen, friend and former husband of Myrtle, loved father of Jodi and Tristan, father in law of Jennifer and Kunal and proud grandad of Stella, Phoenix, Louie and Jaxon. An intelligent man who had a passion for reading. A life lived to the full, there was no room for regret. Thank you for always having the answers. Go with our love and fly free.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
