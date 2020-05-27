|
FITZGERALD, John Michael. 25th May 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Jacqui, wonderful father to Rebecca and Melanie. Fantastic grandad of Oliver, Ruby and Sophie. Cherished brother of Jan and Eileen. Beloved son of the late John and Jean Fitzgerald. Dearly missed by all family and friends. A private service for John will be held, with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Forest and Bird, PO Box 631, Wellington 6011. All communications to the Fitzgerald family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020