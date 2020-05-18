Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Dr John Mervyn (Merv) UPRICHARD

UPRICHARD, John Mervyn Dr (Merv). Passed away peacefully aged 90 years on 12 May 2020 at Redwood Care Home, (previously at Fergusson Home), Rotorua. Loved Husband of the late Kathleen, and father, step father and father in law of John and Elaine Shelton, Roberta (deceased), Chris and Glennis Shelton, Janet and Chris Milne. Poppa to Alec and Lyudmyla, Rebecca and Marco, Oliver (deceased), Rachel, Andrew and Aimee, Myroslav and Dmitriy. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua St John's ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Merv's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Utuhina, Rotorua on Saturday 23 May at 11am Thereafter private cremation. All communications to Uprichard family c/o PO Box 926, Rotorua.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020
