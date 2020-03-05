|
FREW, John Mervyn Maurice (Merv). On 3 March 2020 at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village. Aged 91 years. Devoted husband of the late Elaine. Loved father of the late Glenn and Gary. Much loved Uncle of Murray and Kris. Great uncle to Clinton and Vanessa. A true gentleman who was loved and respected by all who knew him, he will be sadly missed. A service will be held to celebrate Merv's life at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Monday 9 March at 1:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020