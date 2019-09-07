Home

Mc NABB, John. On September 2, 2019, unexpectedly at his home in Karamea; aged 58 years. Dearly loved son of Yvonne and the late Ross, and a much loved brother of Karen, and Andrew, loving father of Sean, and a loving grandson of the late Maisie and Jim Richardson of Karamea. Messages to the McNabb family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for John will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, September 9, at 2.00pm, and private thereafter. Academy Funeral Services. F.D.A.N.Z. Ph (03) 343 0919
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
