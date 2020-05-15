|
MCCLELLAND, John. RNZN 16716. One of life's genuinely kind, caring souls passed away on 6th May 2020 at Parklane Retirement Village, aged 76 years. Much loved husband of the late Lee. A wonderful father to Chris and Kylie. Brother, Uncle and friend to many who will be dearly missed. Unfortunately, attendance without an invitation will not be possible. To request an invitation or for information on viewing the live streamed service, please contact Kylie McClelland [email protected] before 3pm Sunday.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 15 to May 16, 2020