GRIERSON, John Maxwell (Bart). On Friday 27th September 2019, with family by his side. Loved husband of Ann (Deceased). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Nicki and Nick, Louise and Jason, and David (Deceased) and Mary. Adored Grandad of Justine and Simon, Rachel, Mark, Sam, Quinn, Katie, Rebecca, and Hannah. And Bart to Kaidyn. In keeping with Bart's wishes a private cremation will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at Acacia Cove Village, 131 Wattle Farm Road, Wattle Downs on Wednesday 2nd October at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Totara Hospice would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 75-560, Manurewa, Auckland 2243.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019