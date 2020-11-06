|
|
|
ALDCROFT, John Maurice. On November 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Beloved soulmate and partner of Jean for 37 years. Loved brother-in-law of Catherine, Thomas and Kate, David and Judith, Jim, Elizabeth and Brian. Beloved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved son of the late Dawn and Maurice Aldcroft. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Glynes and Nigel, Marie, and Tina and Craig. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 11th November at 2pm. John will lie in state at the Scottish Masonic Centre, 59 Grey Street, Onehunga between 10 and 12 noon on Wednesday 11 November. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 40524, Glenfield 0747. www.msnz.org.nz All communications to c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020