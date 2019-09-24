Home

Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
04-293 6844
WRIGHT, John Martin. On 17 September 2019. John passed away peacefully at home. Wonderful devoted husband of Cynthia, much loved dad and dad-in-law of Glenn and Donna and Gordon. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Alan and Monica and uncle of Amanda and Tim. John's generous spirit and his jokes will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. A service to celebrate and honour John's life will be held at 2:00pm on Friday 27 September 2019 at Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae. Messages for the Wright family can be sent to PO Box 300, Waikanae. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
