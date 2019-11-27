Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
John Martin STUBBS Notice
STUBBS, John Martin. On Tuesday, 26th November 2019, peacefully, at Hugh Green Care Home. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Loved father and father in law of Joy and Graeme, David, Diane and Bill and a loved grandfather of his 6 grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Monday, 2nd December 2019 at 2.00 pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to "The Stubbs Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
