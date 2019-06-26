|
HAWTHORNE, John Martin. Passed away 25 June 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly beloved and cherished son of Marina Murray and the late Don (Rosie) Hawthorne. Loved brother of Grant and sister in law Susan and Mark and Kristin Hawthorne and Keith Haigh. Loved uncle of Zach and his wife Trinh Hawthorne Wright, grand uncle of Aya and whanau. Loved uncle of Lindsey and his wife Maria Bacon, grand uncle of Joakim and Henrik and family. Most loved and cherished long time friend of Pam George and partner Rod. The family will hold a Memorial Service, notice of date and venue to be advertised by family later.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
