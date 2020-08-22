|
GRIFFIN, John Martin. Born October 31, 1932 in Dunmacreena, Irishtown, County Mayo, Ireland Passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 18, 2020. Loving husband and best friend of the late Joan Griffin. Deeply loved and respected father and father-in-law of Stephen and Bronwyn, Catherine and Steve. Loved and adored Poppa and Potter John of Brittany, Arielle, Matthew, Marcella, Claudia, Tommy and James. A beloved brother of his siblings living in Ireland and England; Tommy Joe, Mary, Kitty and the late Rita. Your generosity, patience and kindness taught us so much. Forever a gentleman, we love you and we will miss you. Join your beloved Joan and rest in peace. Due to the Alert Level Three lockdown status a memorial will be held for John at a later stage.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020