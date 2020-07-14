|
ALLIN, John Malcolm. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 11 July 2020, at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata. Aged 77 years. Loving husband of Mary (nee Stol). Loved father of Monique, Elies, Anita and John (deceased) and Opa of seven. A celebration of John's life will be held in Rosa Chapel, Tamihana Street, Matamata on Friday 17 July 2020 at 1pm. Livestream link is https://iframe.dacast.com/b/139405/c/556416. In lieu of flowers Donations to Pohlen Foundation Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online. All communications c/- the Allin family, 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020