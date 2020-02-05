|
|
|
MANNALL, John Maitland. Born November 12, 1931. Passed away on February 04, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly beloved husband of Audrey. Very special Dad to Ruth, Chris, Jen, Murray (late), Jaye and their families. Loved stepfather to Ian, Trevor, Colin, Denis and their families. Many thanks to all the staff at Summerset Monterey Park, Hobsonville. Celebration of John's life to be held at the main chapel, Morrison's Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson at 930am, Friday 7th February. All welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020