Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
11:30 a.m.
St Peter and Paul Catholic Church
83 Ahuroa Road
Puhoi
John Louis COLEMAN

COLEMAN, John Louis. Sadly on 29, July 2020 at Solemar Resthome, Red Beach. Loved husband of Joan. Much loved father to Priscilla and Sharri. Loved grandad of Karl and Larissa. Great grandad to Damien, Blayde and Xzavier. A service for John will be held at St Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 83 Ahuroa Road, Puhoi on Friday, the 7th of August 2020 at 11.30am followed by the burial at Puhoi Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Solemar for all their love and care of John.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2020
