EDWARDS, John Loring (Jack). Dear husband to the late Shirley, loving father and father-in-law to Sherilyn and Barry, and Poppy to Rachelle, Nerissa, Chaz and Chris, passed away on the morning of 5 June 2019 at Remuera Rise Care Facility, aged 95. Rest in peace with Nana. A service will be held to celebrate Jack's life at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 11 June at 1.30pm. The family wish to convey their sincere thanks to Dr Debbie Gibson, Dr Robyn Baker and the wonderful staff at Remuera Rise Care Facility.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2019
