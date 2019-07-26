Home

John Lopdell MORI

John Lopdell MORI Notice
MORI, John Lopdell. Reverend Father died July 24, 2019. Loved brother of Chris and the late Roger. Loved and respected member of the Society of Mary living in Taradale. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows, Napier at 1.30pm on Monday July 29, 2019. Followed by interment at Taradale Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held at the church on Sunday July 28, at 7pm. Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 26, 2019
