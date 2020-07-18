Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Mary Immaculate Church
114 Cameron Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John MANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Logan MANN

Add a Memory
John Logan MANN Notice
MANN, John Logan. STO/MECH RNZN 11350. On 15th July 2020 at Tauranga Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Audrey for nearly 63 years and very much loved and respected father and father in law of Michele and Tim Trotman, and Kevin and Lesley. Loved and cherished grandad of Angelei, Georgia, Charlotte, Ella and Lily. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary Immaculate Church, 114 Cameron Road, Tauranga on Wednesday (29th July) 2020 at 1.30pm followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery. Rest in Peace. Messages to the Mann family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -