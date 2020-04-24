|
|
|
CARTER, John Lindsay (JC). John passed away suddenly at Auckland Hospital on Monday 20th April 2020 in his 82nd year. Dearly loved son of the late Nora and Ernest Carter and brother of Harvey. Adored soul mate and husband of Peggy, proud father and father in law to John and Cath, Mark and Natalie and Rachael. Cherished Pa of George, Sam, Charlotte, Vincent, Ted, Maren and Rose. John was a remarkable businessman, a pioneer in the supplies to the wine industry. A true visionary who was held in high esteem for his work ethic and honesty. John's love of rugby, tennis, golf and horse racing were his pleasures. He was a proud and loyal life member of Suburbs Rugby Football Club Johns greatest passion was for his family, we were his world and we loved him dearly. He was a much loved uncle and he adored his nieces and nephews. We will miss his sense of humour and his love of life. His competitive nature was second to none, never giving an inch. We as a family have been very proud of all of his achievements and will miss him always. He has left us a wonderful legacy to live by. John will have a private cremation on the 29th April. Hopefully in the not too distant future we can get together with his wider family and friends to celebrate our amazing JC. Grief never ends.. but it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith It is the price of love Requiescat in pace
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020