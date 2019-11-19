Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John YURJEVIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leslie (Yuri) YURJEVIC

Add a Memory
John Leslie (Yuri) YURJEVIC Notice
YURJEVIC, John Leslie (Yuri). Peacefully on Saturday 16 November 2019 at Middlemore Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Julie for 45 years. Devoted father of Arna and Cara and father in law of Wernher and Hadyn. Very special Poppa of Alyssa, Liam and Noah. Your life was a blessing, Your Memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure, Stubborn until the end. In accordance with John's wishes a private burial has taken place.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -