|
|
|
YURJEVIC, John Leslie (Yuri). Peacefully on Saturday 16 November 2019 at Middlemore Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Julie for 45 years. Devoted father of Arna and Cara and father in law of Wernher and Hadyn. Very special Poppa of Alyssa, Liam and Noah. Your life was a blessing, Your Memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure, Stubborn until the end. In accordance with John's wishes a private burial has taken place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019