Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
03-578 2004
Service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
his home
Resources
More Obituaries for John WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leslie (Shady) WILLIAMSON

Add a Memory
John Leslie (Shady) WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON, John Leslie (Shady). On 4 August 2020 breathed his last. Surrounded by love at his home in Havelock, aged 71 years as the sun set behind the hills. The moon was bright and full, the sea was calm, the sky was pink, the birds were chirping, the air was fresh and sweet. May he rest forever in the peace and goodness of God. Greatly loved father of Leon and Michelle, Sonia and Bryan, also Dad to Brandon, Kate and Lauren. Loving Grandad to Renee, Jake, Holly, Eva, Grace and wee John. Special thanks owed to Sonia for her wonderful care and attention. A private service will be held on Friday at his home, with a memorial service in Auckland at a later date. Messages may be sent to 5 Peel Street, Havelock 7100 Marlborough or www. cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim FDANZ.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -