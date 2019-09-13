Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
09-238 9797
Resources
More Obituaries for John SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leslie SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
John Leslie SULLIVAN Notice
SULLIVAN, John Leslie. Found peace after battling a long illness, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday 11th September, 2019. Much loved husband of Tuliana, and the late Mary. Loved father of Rosemary and Mike, Andrea and Glen, Helen and Darryn, Mila, and Leslie. Loved Grandad of Karl, Natasha, Zoe, Brodie, Ella, Chloe, Tessa, Meg, Jack, Pippa, Bru, Joziahs, Jayliana, and Eli. We'll miss you, dad. A service for John will be held on Tuesday 17th of September at 2pm, at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukekohe.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.