|
|
|
SULLIVAN, John Leslie. Found peace after battling a long illness, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday 11th September, 2019. Much loved husband of Tuliana, and the late Mary. Loved father of Rosemary and Mike, Andrea and Glen, Helen and Darryn, Mila, and Leslie. Loved Grandad of Karl, Natasha, Zoe, Brodie, Ella, Chloe, Tessa, Meg, Jack, Pippa, Bru, Joziahs, Jayliana, and Eli. We'll miss you, dad. A service for John will be held on Tuesday 17th of September at 2pm, at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukekohe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019