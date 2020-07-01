Home

Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
07-868 6003
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Hauraki Plains Co-Operating Parish
1 Darlington Street
Ngatea
John Leslie (Les) McWATTERS

John Leslie (Les) McWATTERS Notice
McWATTERS, John Leslie (Les). Peacefully at Thames Hospital, on 30th June 2020; aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late June. Much loved Dad of Tim and Alethea, and Mark. Cherished Les of Kathryn, Michael, Joshua, Mary, Janet, John and the late Sam. 'Great teacher, Great workmate.' A Celebration of Les' life will be held at The Hauraki Plains Co-Operating Parish, 1 Darlington Street, Ngatea, on Friday 3rd July at 11.00am followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery, Thames. Messages to: PO Box 9, Ngatea 3541.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020
