Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
John Leslie IRETON

John Leslie IRETON Notice
IRETON, John Leslie. Loving husband of the late Karen Ireton (nee Rhice). Dearly loved dad of Chris and Shelley, and father-in-law of Ashley. Best mate of Colleen Cox over the last 6 years. John passed peacefully after a short illness at home, on April 11th 2020; aged 84, surrounded by his loved ones. A private family cremation took place at Willetts Funeral Home on Monday 13th April. This will be followed by a memorial service for John at a time in the near future. A special thanks to his caregiver Jen and the Hospice nurses, as well as the staff at Med Central, Kopeopeo. 'He who dies with the most memories wins'. Communications please to the Ireton Family, C/-PO Box 2070, Whakatane



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
