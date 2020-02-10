Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
HALFORD, John Leslie. Passed away peacefully at Matariki Hospital on 8th February 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved Husband of Jackie, cherished Dad of Leanne and Tony Steele, Jeffrey and Nicol. Loving Poppa of Keira, Ryan and Lucy. A funeral service and celebration of John's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 12th February 2020 at 1pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Halford family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
