Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for John GEDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leslie GEDGE

Add a Memory
John Leslie GEDGE Notice
GEDGE, John Leslie. Passed away on the 3rd of August 2019 in this 100th year. Beloved father of Johnny, the late Leslie, Philip, Susan, Gene and his many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A loving, caring and generous, strong proud soldier. May he rest in peace. Gone to be with Mum and his son. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Thursday the 8th of August 2019 at 12.30 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.