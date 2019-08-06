|
|
|
GEDGE, John Leslie. Passed away on the 3rd of August 2019 in this 100th year. Beloved father of Johnny, the late Leslie, Philip, Susan, Gene and his many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A loving, caring and generous, strong proud soldier. May he rest in peace. Gone to be with Mum and his son. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Thursday the 8th of August 2019 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019