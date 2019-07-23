Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Resources
More Obituaries for John BAYLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leslie BAYLIS

Add a Memory
John Leslie BAYLIS Notice
BAYLIS, John Leslie. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20 July 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 69, after living well for several years with dementia. He will be deeply missed by his wife Leone. Loved father of Jenni and Cam, Sharon and Pablo, Shane and Nancy, and Kirsten, and grandfather of Dallis- Jayde, Sadan, Nassou and Aicha. A service for John will be held in the Chapel of the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 25 July at 11am, followed by private cremation. Memorial donations to Dementia Auckland, PO Box 5132, Wellesley Street, Auckland 1141 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Baylis family c/- Resthaven Funeral Services, PO Box 97448, Manukau 2241.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.